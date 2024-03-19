Crave | Hungry for More? Much ado about matcha By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta March 19, 2024 Updated 8:57 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo courtesy Cloud Nine Cafe Whether it’s part of desserts or drinks, matcha seems to be everywhere. If you’re looking to check out this trendy ingredient, here are a few options: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Whether it’s part of desserts or drinks, matcha seems to be everywhere. If you’re looking to check out this trendy ingredient, here are a few options: Floating on ‘Cloud Nine’ This cozy café (1221 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 111) offers a variety of light, fluffy, Japanese-style soufflé pancakes. All pancakes are made to order and take about 20 minutes to complete. Flavors at Cloud Nine Cafe range from the original with maple syrup ($12.75) to matcha cream with red bean ($13.75). The latter features three jiggly pancakes covered in matcha cream and matcha powder, and topped with red beans. Call 808-739-9988 or visit cloud9cafehi.com. Chasing sunsets Sunset Provisions (2863 Kalakaua Ave.) is a hidden gem in Waikiki. This coffee shop/boutique is coming up on its second anniversary this month. Popular drinks include the dirty vanilla matcha ($10) — double espresso, vanilla, matcha and milk — and ube matcha ($9). The latter features Big Island sweet potato syrup, matcha and milk. Be sure to check out the variety of housemade pastries, which are baked fresh daily Call 808-923-1555 or follow the biz on Instagram (@sunsetprovisions). C’est la vie Located in The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, La Vie’s (383 Kalaimoku St.) breakfast menu is available daily from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Choose from a delicious — and aesthetically pleasing — assortment of sweet and savory dishes, including avocado toast ($21), signature lemon buttermilk pancakes ($26), croque madame ($27) and corned beef “Oscar” ($40). Breakfast beverages range from craft cocktails and fresh juices to lattes. G. Lion’s uji matcha latte ($10) is a popular choice, as it’s made with matcha that’s imported from Japan. Call 808-729-9729 or visit laviewaikiki.com. Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta). Previous Story Totally nutty Next Story Let your taste buds soar