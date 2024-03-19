Much ado about matcha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether it’s part of desserts or drinks, matcha seems to be everywhere. If you’re looking to check out this trendy ingredient, here are a few options: Read more

Floating on ‘Cloud Nine’

This cozy café (1221 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 111) offers a variety of light, fluffy, Japanese-style soufflé pancakes. All pancakes are made to order and take about 20 minutes to complete.

Flavors at Cloud Nine Cafe range from the original with maple syrup ($12.75) to matcha cream with red bean ($13.75). The latter features three jiggly pancakes covered in matcha cream and matcha powder, and topped with red beans.

Call 808-739-9988 or visit cloud9cafehi.com.

Chasing sunsets

Sunset Provisions (2863 Kalakaua Ave.) is a hidden gem in Waikiki. This coffee shop/boutique is coming up on its second anniversary this month.

Popular drinks include the dirty vanilla matcha ($10) — double espresso, vanilla, matcha and milk — and ube matcha ($9). The latter features Big Island sweet potato syrup, matcha and milk.

Be sure to check out the variety of housemade pastries, which are baked fresh daily

Call 808-923-1555 or follow the biz on Instagram (@sunsetprovisions).

C’est la vie

Located in The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, La Vie’s (383 Kalaimoku St.) breakfast menu is available daily from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Choose from a delicious — and aesthetically pleasing — assortment of sweet and savory dishes, including avocado toast ($21), signature lemon buttermilk pancakes ($26), croque madame ($27) and corned beef “Oscar” ($40).

Breakfast beverages range from craft cocktails and fresh juices to lattes. G. Lion’s uji matcha latte ($10) is a popular choice, as it’s made with matcha that’s imported from Japan.

Call 808-729-9729 or visit laviewaikiki.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).