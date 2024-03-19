Own the Morning

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Waking up early embodies a lifestyle choice that unlocks numerous benefits. It offers time for mindfulness and meditation to enhance mental clarity and reduce stress. However, the focus of your day can be significantly influenced by your breakfast choices. Kick-starting your day with a liquid zinger can improve your overall health.

Buzz back to life with a detox drink. Drinking at least 16 ounces of water in the morning not only boosts metabolism, hydrates and flushes out toxins, but it can also be enhanced with vitamins. Apple cider vinegar offers extensive benefits, including reducing cravings by stabilizing blood sugar and alleviating indigestion issues, and becomes more effective when combined with other superfoods: lemons provide vital vitamin C, turmeric offering anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, and ginger protects against oxidative stress and inflammation.

For a morning elixir, mix 8 ounces of hot water with the juice of half a lemon, 1 tablespoon each of ACV and ginger juice, 1/4 teaspoon each of cinnamon and turmeric, and a pinch of cayenne pepper to taste.

Founded in 2016 by professional surfers and brothers Alex, Travis and Koa Smith, as well as Koa Rothman, The Sunrise Shack has evolved from a mere pre-surf fuel stop to a renowned destination for the health-conscious. Its fruit-packed smoothie bowls, nutritious salads and sandwiches are local faves, but its unique drink menu piqued my curiosity. Shack Shots ($4.95 each) come in three flavors — wellness shot, noni shot and immunity shot — with full doses of ginger, cayenne, lemon, oregano oil and ACV.

The biz is also known for its bullet coffee, a keto-friendly coffee combining healthy fats, available in nine flavors with superfood add-ons ($1.95 each) like maca, lion’s mane and reishi powders.

The Golden Bullet ($7.45) combines black coffee, coconut oil, Laird Superfood coconut-turmeric creamer and MCT oil medium-chain triglycerides. MCT oil, which can be used as an instant source of energy, is easily absorbed and transported throughout your body. Research indicates that switching carbs for fats to enter a state of ketosis enhances cognitive function. Learn more at

sunriseshackhawaii.com.

Establishing a healthy morning routine requires effort, but the positive changes can be incredibly rewarding.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.