Spring is in full swing. Here are some seasonal sakura specials, available for a limited time:

Banan Kaimuki

This new sakura-flavored treat ($6 keiki cup, $8 cup, $12 bowl) is available for a limited time at Banán Kaimuki.

Cherry blossom Banán is dairy-free and topped with amarena cherries, shaved almonds, coconut flakes, and soft, chewy mochi.

The flavor has light cherry/floral notes that are reminiscent of sakura.

1152 Koko Head Ave., Honolulu

808-469-0005

Banan.co

Instagram: @banan

Nana’s Green Tea Waikiki

The sakura desserts at Nana’s Green Tea Waikiki are available for all of March and likely through April, while supplies last.

Sakura strawberry soft serve ($8.20) is topped with mochi balls, strawberry sauce and gold flakes. Meanwhile, the sakura strawberry parfait ($14.80) is a layered dessert with strawberries, mochi and sakura azuki paste (sakura-infused white azuki paste), a middle layer of vanilla soft serve ice cream and cornflakes, and a topping of strawberry gelato, whipped cream, strawberries, mochi balls and strawberry sauce.

Nana’s Green Tea Waikiki

2250 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 5, Honolulu

808-888-0242

Instagram: @nanasgreentea_waikiki

Matcha CafÉ Maiko

This Waikiki-based cafe is offering sakura-flavored soft serve in a cone ($5.80). This limited-time flavor is light and creamy, and the perfect way to celebrate spring.

With hints of floral and fruity flavors, this creamy treat can be enjoyed by itself or as a swirl with the cafe’s popular ube flavor.

Matcha CafÉ Maiko

2310 Kuhio Ave. Ste. 143, Honolulu

808-369-8031

matchacafe-maiko.com

Instagram: @matchastand_maiko

VEIN at Kakaako

Vein at Kakaako is celebrating spring with two new drink specials and one seasonal dish.

The sakura float ($8) is a sweet, creamy mocktail, while the sakura old fashioned ($18) features a special combination of a traditional old fashioned infused with a sakura flower. The drink is completed with a sakura in the ice cube, along with cherry bitters.

The salmon sakura acqua pizza ($30) features sakura-cured salmon over a bed of crispy rice. The dish includes fennel, leeks, shimeiji mushrooms, broccoli tops, sakura dashi and clementine slices on top.

VEIN at Kakaako

SALT At Our Kakaako

685 Auahi St. Ste. 121, Honolulu

808-376-4800

Veinatkakaako.com

Instagram: @veinatkakaako