Chew on This | Crave Sakura specials By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta March 19, 2024 Updated 9:09 a.m.

Photo courtesy Matcha Cafe Maiko

Spring is in full swing. Here are some seasonal sakura specials, available for a limited time:

Banan Kaimuki

This new sakura-flavored treat ($6 keiki cup, $8 cup, $12 bowl) is available for a limited time at Banán Kaimuki. Cherry blossom Banán is dairy-free and topped with amarena cherries, shaved almonds, coconut flakes, and soft, chewy mochi. The flavor has light cherry/floral notes that are reminiscent of sakura.

BanÁn Kaimuki
1152 Koko Head Ave., Honolulu
808-469-0005
Banan.co
Instagram: @banan

Nana's Green Tea Waikiki

The sakura desserts at Nana's Green Tea Waikiki are available for all of March and likely through April, while supplies last. Sakura strawberry soft serve ($8.20) is topped with mochi balls, strawberry sauce and gold flakes. Meanwhile, the sakura strawberry parfait ($14.80) is a layered dessert with strawberries, mochi and sakura azuki paste (sakura-infused white azuki paste), a middle layer of vanilla soft serve ice cream and cornflakes, and a topping of strawberry gelato, whipped cream, strawberries, mochi balls and strawberry sauce.

Nana's Green Tea Waikiki
2250 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 5, Honolulu
808-888-0242
Instagram: @nanasgreentea_waikiki

Matcha CafÉ Maiko

This Waikiki-based cafe is offering sakura-flavored soft serve in a cone ($5.80). This limited-time flavor is light and creamy, and the perfect way to celebrate spring. With hints of floral and fruity flavors, this creamy treat can be enjoyed by itself or as a swirl with the cafe's popular ube flavor.

Matcha CafÉ Maiko
2310 Kuhio Ave. Ste. 143, Honolulu
808-369-8031
matchacafe-maiko.com
Instagram: @matchastand_maiko

VEIN at Kakaako

Vein at Kakaako is celebrating spring with two new drink specials and one seasonal dish. The sakura float ($8) is a sweet, creamy mocktail, while the sakura old fashioned ($18) features a special combination of a traditional old fashioned infused with a sakura flower. The drink is completed with a sakura in the ice cube, along with cherry bitters. The salmon sakura acqua pizza ($30) features sakura-cured salmon over a bed of crispy rice. The dish includes fennel, leeks, shimeiji mushrooms, broccoli tops, sakura dashi and clementine slices on top.

VEIN at Kakaako
SALT At Our Kakaako
685 Auahi St. Ste. 121, Honolulu
808-376-4800
Veinatkakaako.com
Instagram: @veinatkakaako