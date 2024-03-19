Triple the fun

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Counter has a new lineup of tri-tip specials prepared in three distinct, delicious ways that customers can enjoy until April 15:

The Counter has a new lineup of tri-tip specials prepared in three distinct, delicious ways that customers can enjoy until April 15: Asian tri-tip skewers, tri-tip sandwich, and tri-tip and roasted corn salad.

The skewers are composed of cubed tri-tip, red onions and fresh pineapple, and garnished with cilantro and sesame seeds. They’re served with a Korean sweet heat sauce.

Meanwhile, the sandwich features juicy tri-tip and melted provolone cheese, complemented with grilled red onions, mixed greens, garlic aioli and a zesty chimichurri sauce between soft ciabatta buns. Lastly, the tri-tip and roasted corn salad combines mixed greens, grilled tri-tip, roasted corn with grilled red onions, diced tomato, avocado and crumbled blue cheese, served with ranch or customer’s choice of dressing.

Visit thecounter.com.

DECK. (150 Kapahulu Ave.) kicks off its 2024 Artisan Marché events with its Aperol Spritz Market from 3-6 p.m. March 30 in is Leahi Room and Lanai. Guests will have access to local shops and food vendors, and a live DJ will provide entertainment.

Vendors include Nature Macarons, Noriko’s Famous Party Mix, Sweet Brown Hawaii, Micro Plastic Keychain Hawaii, Black Point Co., Aloha Shellery and Proper Elements.

“The event will be fun,” states general manager Kylie Harada. “We have, of course, Aperol spritz along with two other cocktails that we’ve created especially for that day.

“We’re really excited for what we’ve got planned in the coming months too, so please come out and support.”

Visit deckwaikiki.com.

While IHOP is renowned for its pancakes, its recent campaign shines a spotlight on a different breakfast fave — omelets. The options are limitless when it comes to this versatile dish that can incorporate so many different ingredients. And IHOP has just added another one to its menu with the introduction of its meaty, cheesy ‘n crispy mega omelet.

This omelet boasts smoked sausage, diced ham, hash browns, green peppers and onions, a white cheese sauce, a four-cheese blend and deep-fried hash brown crisps as a topping. For a side, customers can choose three buttermilk pancakes, hash browns, fresh fruit or toast.

Additionally, guests may add IHOP’s four delicious cinnamon dippers with their choice of sauce for $1 with any omelet order. This campaign runs through March 31 at all IHOP locations.

Visit ihop.com.

The 43rd annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival returns to Kapalua Resort on Maui June 6-9. There will be chef cooking demonstrations, wine-tasting seminars and a grand tasting gala.

Back by popular demand are luncheons prepared by celebrity chefs. This year, renowned chefs Charlie Palmer and Maneet Chauhan will prepare four delectable courses complemented by highly prized wines. Meanwhile, the wine-tasting seminars will cover topics such as Altitude Matters – High Elevation Farming; European Favorites presented by Broadbent Selections; Paso Robles Cabernet Collective; and more.

The main highlight of the festival is the Grand Tasting Gala on June 8, hosted by The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. It will showcase Kapalua Resort’s family of restaurants and chefs from the Lahaina culinary community. Guests will indulge in Petrossian caviar and a wide selection of premium and rare wines, specialty cocktails and more.

Tickets are now on sale with special early pricing through March 31. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com.