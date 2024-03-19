comscore Advocates rally for stalled ‘clean elections’ bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Advocates rally for stalled ‘clean elections’ bill

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Sergio Alcubilla, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2022, spoke Monday at the Clean Elections Hawaii Coalition news conference at the state Capitol.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

More than a dozen advocates from the Clean Elections Hawaii Coalition gathered Monday at the state Capitol rotunda to urge legislators to reconsider implementing a comprehensive public financing program for Hawaii’s political candidates, commonly referred to as “clean elections.” Read more

