comscore Bill advances allowing pedestrians to safely jaywalk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill advances allowing pedestrians to safely jaywalk

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • Star-Advertiser / 2018 Lawmakers are considering a bill that would legalize jaywalking, with the pedestrian deciding whether it’s safe to cross. A pedestrian jaywalks across Keeaumoku Street.

    Star-Advertiser / 2018

    Lawmakers are considering a bill that would legalize jaywalking, with the pedestrian deciding whether it’s safe to cross. A pedestrian jaywalks across Keeaumoku Street.

Read more

Previous Story
Alcohol bill’s clout remains in doubt

Scroll Up