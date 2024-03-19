comscore Gov. Green in Japan to help boost tourism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gov. Green in Japan to help boost tourism

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR Above, Hawaii first lady Jaime Green, left, Gov. Josh Green and Paul Yonamine, special adviser to the governor, visit Tadashi Yanai, right, of FastRetailing/Uniqlo, to thank him for his help with developing temporary housing for Maui residents affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Japanese visitors rode bicycles Monday on Kala­kaua Avenue.

  • OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR Gov. Josh Green and first lady Jaime Green visited this week with representatives from Japan’s wedding industry to discuss opportunities to bring more wedding travelers to Hawaii.

Gov. Josh Green, who is in Japan this week meeting with Japanese officials and business leaders, is working on lowering barriers to travel between Japan and Hawaii through a “Travel Corridor” that expands Global Entry, beefs up biometric screening and pursues “preclearance” status. Read more

