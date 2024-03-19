On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor associates Tarah Mason and Nicole Cheri Mosk as independent agents at its Honolulu office. Mason is licensed in both Hawaii and California, where she is also a Realtor associate at Douglas Elliman in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Mosk has more than 20 years’ experience in residential real estate, previously a Realtor associate at Kailua Bay Properties LLC.

