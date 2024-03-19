Hawaii News On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Nicole Cheri MoskTarah Mason Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor associates Tarah Mason and Nicole Cheri Mosk as independent agents at its Honolulu office. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Realtor associates Tarah Mason and Nicole Cheri Mosk as independent agents at its Honolulu office. Mason is licensed in both Hawaii and California, where she is also a Realtor associate at Douglas Elliman in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Mosk has more than 20 years’ experience in residential real estate, previously a Realtor associate at Kailua Bay Properties LLC. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Alcohol bill’s clout remains in doubt Next Story ER rooms expect strain following closure at Wahiawa