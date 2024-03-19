comscore Over 60 subpoenas served in probe of Maui disaster response | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Over 60 subpoenas served in probe of Maui disaster response

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

The findings from the first phase of a state investigation into how government agencies handled the Maui wildfires that destroyed Lahaina and killed at least 101 people have been delayed and won’t be released until April, but 64 subpoenas have been issued in the probe since November. Read more

Previous Story
Alcohol bill’s clout remains in doubt

Scroll Up