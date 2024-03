Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A memorial service for Patsy Dung will be held April 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farrington High School auditorium.

Dung was the first University of Hawaii women’s head basketball coach and a longtime teacher and coach at Farrington. She died at age 87 of natural causes on March 4.

The Wahine were 31-20 in Dung’s four seasons. She was also founder and longtime coach of the Kalihi Jets club team, which played basketball, softball and volleyball in community girls’ and women’s leagues and local and national tournaments.