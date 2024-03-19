Kamehameha volleyball star Harryzen Soares is learning on the fly

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Harryzen Soares made his name — and reputation — as a libero for Kamehameha’s boys volleyball team.

For two seasons, his endless hustle in the back row has kept countless rallies alive and given fans a jolt of energy watching Soares, who even in human-bruise mode, gets off the floor again and again to celebrate winning points with his Warriors brothers.

“Every person I talk to says, ‘I love that libero. He’s so fun to watch.’ If people haven’t watched a game with him live, they don’t know how much energy and excitement he brings to Kamehameha volleyball,” Warriors coach Sava Agpoon said.

While his energy and skill at digging up balls are great traits, they might be surpassed by his leadership and willingness to put team first.

After two years as a Star-Advertiser All-State libero, Soares has moved to outside hitter this season, a change that was set in to motion just days after Kamehameha’s heartbreaking five-set loss to Punahou in last season’s state final.

“It might sound crazy, but three days after we lost last year, we had a meeting with our team, already focusing on next season,” Soares recalled. “I had a one-on-one with my coach. He agreed I’d be better as an outside hitter for the team. I was joking about it, but they were serious. Since then I’ve been working on it, focused more on becoming a great outside hitter.”

With All-State Player of the Year Kainoa Wade swinging from his customary right side, plus depth at the libero position, Soares is squaring up at the left pin for the first time in his prep career.

“He knew we had a couple of liberos and he felt like losing Heston (Cabinian to graduation) was kind of a hit,” Agpoon said.

The early results are promising.

Kamehameha is 3-0 in ILH play this season following sweeps of Hawaii Baptist and Mid-Pacific and a four-set win over defending Division II state champion Saint Louis, which made the move up to D-I this spring. The Warriors are thirsty, hungry and still a little edgy after last year.

“He’s doing great. With his strength, he can put some mustard on that ball,” Agpoon said. “He has that knowledge of the game and he’s doing great. It’s a different learning curve. He’s trying to learn the balance between using that power, which leads to too much high and out. Finding out whether it’s 80 or 90%, or 50.”

Two weekends ago, Kamehameha and Punahou played in the Best of the West tournament in San Diego. Kamehameha battled some of the best squads in the nation.

“It was a great test to see how we are against the top players and top teams. We played the No. 3, No. 5 and No. 6 close every time,” Soares said. “We went to (a maximum) three sets with the No. 2 team. Playing at a high level numerous times each day. They have bigger players compared to here, where everybody’s the same height. I’m learning to hit off the block.”

The ultimate outside hitter with endless patience in the past decade or two may have been Punahou’s Larry Tuileta. He would place his ball if the scenario wasn’t ripe for a complete smash. Eventually, he brought the heat and kept defenses off balance his entire career.

“Tui had four or five, maybe six years learning how to play outside hitter,” Agpoon noted. “Harryzen has to learn in-season.”

Soares, who is already committed to play libero for Sacred Heart (Conn.) next season, isn’t lacking confidence about the move.

He began high school at 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He is now 6 feet and 165 pounds. His football background got him started on year-round training. Soares dead-lifts 405 pounds and squats 415 — unusually powerful numbers for a volleyball player in high school. His vertical was 33 inches last year. He has it up 36 inches, and credits strength and conditioning coaches at Kamehameha for laying the ground work, with agility work outside and a daily plan for improving explosion and vertical in the weight room.

“Coach Skyler (Yamamoto) and Coach Ise (Nicole Isemoto), they give me workouts every single day. I always do lunges, a lot of front squats. Another big thing is a lot of dynamic off-the-ground touches,” Soares said. “They’re really great. I give them credit for my vertical and arm strength.”

Soares thrives on the daily grind.

“Broad jumps up the hill. (Medicine ball) tosses. A lot of pivots. Coach Skyler works areas that not everybody works on. The shin muscle for knees. Muscles behind the calves and Achilles,” he said.

On the court, despite appearances, there have been obstacles for a born digger.

“The biggest challenge is not letting go of my passing and defense, (not) letting it fall because I’m hitting now. The easiest transition is making the smart shots. When I come to (sets) that aren’t perfect, I’m doing a pretty good job of placing the ball, watching the covering spot, learning from watching everybody else.”

Hitting is not totally unfamiliar to Soares. When he tried out for the JV team as a freshman, it was as an OH.

“They liked me as a hitter, but my coach wanted me to stay down and play libero,” Soares said. “I did prefer outside, but now I prefer libero.”

The JV coach then was Agpoon.

“That was in 2021,” Agpoon said. “He was an energetic, little ball of energy. He had just started playing volleyball and he was talented. The kid gave up his body for the ball. He loved volleyball that much.”

Soares signed up to play club ball for Spike and Serve, where Brook Sedore coached the 15U and Jordan Inafuku coached the 16U.

“His work rate and energy stood out the most. He was and still is so active and relentless at pursuing the ball, and keeping it off the floor,” Inafuku said. “His reaction time, explosiveness and reflexes have always been superior, but they could sometimes be out of control. In recent years, he has harnessed his gifts and directed them better, especially under pressure. He now makes hard plays look easy and controls the ball.”

The road trips, playing in the nationals, all of it added up to a quick ascent for Soares.

“Harryzen is an energy-giving and passionate leader who sets the standard for work ethic, sacrifice and commitment,” Inafuku said. “He gives so much to his teammates and, in return, they love and respect him. Harryzen is always listening and seeking new ways to improve or add to his game. I never need to motivate or inspire him to work out or put in extra time.”

Inafuku is also the coach at ‘Iolani, regularly going against the same players he guides in club season.

“It will be exciting to prepare for him in his new role as an outside hitter, which just expands his touches and his responsibilities,” Inafuku added. “He carries a big load for his team, and it will be fun to see him manage all that responsibility.”

It was year-round dedication that led to more success for Soares in those first two years in organized volleyball.

“Before my sophomore year, I realized I wanted to take volleyball seriously, and go to college to play. Coach Brook always told me great things. It was, oh wow, I’m really good at this. When Coach Jordan speaks to you, it’s a whole other mind change, a 360. Wow, he has some great information,” Soares said. “I remember him telling me I can do great things with the same great effort at practice. There’s never been a practice where I haven’t been 100% and more. It starts at practice.”

Soares hasn’t forgotten perhaps the biggest compliment.

“Coach Brook told me I remind him of Erik Shoji,” he said, referring to the former ‘Iolani All-State and national team setter.

Wade, at 6-9 with incredible efficiency, is prepared to carry this team in his final season before enrolling early in 2025 at UH. Drawing double and triple blocks, Wade’s presence opens the floor for his teammates. Kamehameha’s robust fans will see their team evolve every day.

“Harryzen always gets the crowd involved. He’s always supportive of his teammates. His mom is always there,” Agpoon said.

Another quality about Soares’ game that stands out is his physical nature. He grew up with a passion for football more than anything else, and the physicality of his play set him apart at libero.

The ferocity wasn’t always obvious. He was born with a calm spirit, so much so that his name fit perfectly.

“My dad’s name is Harry, and when I was a baby, I was peaceful. So they just named me Harryzen,” Soares said.

His middle names might be more intriguing. That also came from those early moments in the maternity ward.

“One of the lady doctors said , ‘You’re Hawaiian, right? You should name him Kaikea because he’s so white.’ Kaikea means the white wash on the waves,” Soares said.

Kaikea stuck. So did the other middle name, which has everything to do with brotherly bonding. And aluminum wrap.

“My older brother’s first name is Reynoldz. My second older brother Holden’s middle name is Saranz. My (other) middle name is Wrapz, so we’re all named after foil,” Soares said. “My middle names have the greatest meanings ever.”

Competing for Campbell, Holden Soares was the OIA 152-pound wrestling champion and state runner-up in 2022.

The Soares’ tradition of unusual names doesn’t stop with their sons. The three sisters have an automotive connection: Lexuiz, Infinitiz and Porshaz.

“They couldn’t just pick a regular name,” Soares said. “My dad is behind all these names.”

It begs the question: Will Soares let his dad pick any of the future grandchildren’s names?

“I’ll let him pick one name only,” Soares said.

The Warriors are on a mission this year after pushing perennial champion Punahou to the edge last year, falling in five sets to the now 10-time defending state champions. Punahou posted a 19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-10 comeback thriller in the state finale. It was the teams’ seventh matchup of the 2023 season. Kamehameha won back-to-back matches, including a stunning sweep, during the regular season. Punahou then won the last three meetings, each time in five sets.

Say the word — Punahou — to Soares, and clinical analysis is his response. For all the high-voltage energy on the hardwood, Soares’ favorite pastime is chess. Whether it was football, where he played safety and running back, or volleyball, his thoughts are analytical.

“Even though they lost some key players, they’re evenly balanced. One of the scariest things is a team that’s not a one-person show. It’s going to be a real good challenge,” he said.

HARRYZEN SOARES

Kamehameha senior • Libero / outside hitter

Q&A

>> Top 3 movies/shows

1. “Young Sheldon”

2. “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

3. “Top Gun” (original)

“I’ve seen ‘Young Sheldon’ more than 10 times. There’s a lot of things to learn from it. When I rewatch it, it’s oh, I didn’t know that.”

>> Top 3 foods/drinks

1. Horchata (in Mexico)

2. Sushi (Genki Sushi)

3. Steak (Wolfgang’s Steakhouse)

>> Top 3 homemade food

1. Mom’s Spam/corn/potato stew

2. Mom’s gandule rice

3. Mom’s pasteles

“I haven’t been taught how to make the gandule rice. It’s a family recipe. Maybe my grandma can teach me. She makes the pastele from scratch. She taught me it how to make it.”

>> Top 3 music artists/favorite song

1. Adele – “Chasing Pavements”

2. SZA – “Ghost in the Machine”

3. Usher – “Yeah”

>> Favorite athlete: Morgan Hentz

“Stanford libero. Her motto is you don’t know if you don’t go. Never gives up on a play. Her grittiness and defense gets her team going, and that’s my goal to get my team going and not just me.”

>> Favorite team: Kahuku boys volleyball

“They know how to have fun all the time.”

>> Funniest teammate: Kekua Pike

“Our freshman, Kekua, he just knows how to say stuff at the right time. He doesn’t pay attention sometimes, then he asks questions about the same thing. Every time he does it, it gets funnier. It brings the mood up every time.”

>> Smartest teammate: Brayden Van Kuren

“We have quite a lot. Our setter, Brayden, off the court he’s in every AP and honors class. He’s not just in it, but he excels with A’s and B’s. On the court, his vision, he’ll tell us a play that’s going to happen two plays into the future. When he speaks, we’re all eyes and ears. He just knows the game really, really well. His IQ is one of the top in the state.”

>> GPA: 3.3

>> Favorite teacher: Kumu (Alyssa) Braffith

“This is a hard one. She’s kind of our principal. Every time I need something, she’s been there for me. She has a lot of lessons whenever I have a problem. She always teaches me and she always wants the best for me every single time. That’s what I want in a great teacher. All my teachers are great. She also has a lot of candy.”

>> Favorite class: Marine science

“I love animals. Learning about how they’re made and how they grow.”

>> Favorite motto: You never want to be ordinary. You love being extraordinary. There’s a difference between being good and being great.

>> Hidden talent: Chess

“I’m not in the chess club because of volleyball, but I play with my friends and I play on my phone a lot.”

>> New life skill: Patience

“I coach at clinics for kids 4 to 16, so I’ve learned patience.”

>> Bucket list: France, Greece, Dubai. Play in the Olympics. Coach Nebraska women’s volleyball.

“Nebraska is my favorite college team for the women.”

>> Time machine: “I would only go to the future and probably see what would happen in 20 years. A lot of people say they would stop if anything bad would happen. But I wouldn’t want to miss out on anything. I don’t care to change it. I just want to see.”

>> Youth sports: “I played baseball when I was 4. I played for three years. Then I went to football. I played for Ewa Beach Hammerheads. I stopped playing right before my ninth grade year. During that time, I was in track, volleyball and basketball. My top two sports, honestly, were football and volleyball. I like to say I was better at football at the time, but volleyball drew me more. I really love football. I played almost everything. My main positions were safety and running back.”

>> If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self?

“There’s going to be many times it’s not going to go your way. You’re going to want to give up, but don’t change something. Keep working on it, every day, week, month and year, never stop grinding to your goal.”

>> Shoututs: “Jordan Inafuku, Brook Sedore, Kevin Wong, Sherry Wong. My athletic trainers because every time I hit, my knees get sore. My weight trainers, my friends and family. Most of all, God.”