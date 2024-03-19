Sakanoko nabs BWC honor for second-ranked Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Louis Sakanoko was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday after nearly leading a comeback win over Long Beach State on Saturday. Read more

Sakanoko had a career-high 19 kills after coming off the bench to start the second set in a five-set loss to the Beach at Walter Pyramid.

Long Beach State (18-1, 4-0) earned all 23 first-place votes and took over the top spot in this week’s AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll.

Hawaii (17-3, 0-2) dropped to No. 2 in the rankings after losing twice to Long Beach State to end a 16-match winning streak.

UCLA, UC Irvine and Grand Canyon round out the Top 5.

Sakanoko, who is from Paris and joined the team a week before the season started, also had nine digs and three blocks against the Beach.

Hawaii has won eight of the 11 BWC Freshman of the Week Awards this season, with Sakanoko earning his second. Setter Tread Rosenthal has won it six times.

Hawaii is ranked No. 4 in the first NCAA RPI rankings released Monday. UCLA owns the top spot, followed by Grand Canyon and Long Beach State. UC Irvine is fifth.

Hawaii returns home with matches Friday and Saturday against No. 18 Cal State Northridge.