Scoreboard – March 19, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field; Kamehameha vs. Punahou,

6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional park.

GOLF

College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, final round, all day at Ocean Course Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll,

3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field;

Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Castle at Kaiser; Moanalua vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Pearl City; Mililani at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Waipahu vs.

Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; McKinley at Aiea; Radford at Kailua. Games start at

3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Varsity II, Kamehameha I-AA at Damien,

6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Maryknoll,

6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.;

Hanalani at Punahou I-AA, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: McKinley at Kailua;

Roosevelt at Castle; Kaimuki at Kalaheo; Anuenue at Farrington; Kaiser at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Radford. (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kaiser; Castle at Moanalua; Farrington at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Mililani; Leilehua at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Waianae at Kahuku; Waialua at Radford; Kapolei at McKinley. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

OIA: 11:15 a.m. Barbers Point Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m. Varsity II, Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA;

Kamehameha-Blue at Kamehameha-White. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park.

ILH girls: Maryknoll vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kalaheo;

Farrington at Kaiser; Kailua vs. Kahuku at Brigham Young-Hawaii courts; Castle at McKinley; Kalani at Moanalua. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Campbell; Pearl City vs. Waipahu at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP; Leilehua vs. Aiea at Pearlridge court; Mililani at Waialua; Waianae at Radford. Matches start at

1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West: Pearl City at Nanakuli; Waianae at Kapolei; Aiea at Campbell; Leilehua at Mililani; Waipahu at Waialua. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Kailua vs. Moanalua, 5 p.m.;

Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, 6:05 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Kalani, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

BULLETIN BOARD

KALANI HIGH SCHOOL

Kalani High School is seeking an experienced varsity head football coach to lead the program. Candidates will need a proven record of developing a program and have substantial knowledge of the game, as demonstrated by

developing comprehensive practice plans, offensive and defensive schemes,

implementing off-season expectations for student-athletes, and practical and

contemporary teaching/coaching methods. The school is looking for a leader who embodies the values of integrity, teamwork, and perseverance and who can inspire and develop young athletes to achieve their fullest potential.

Visit kalaniathletics.org for a

complete job description and

application instructions. The deadline to apply is March 25.

SOFTBALL

ilh

Monday

Varsity I

At Mid-Pacific

Kamehameha 15, Mid Pacific 4, 5 inn.

W–Peahi Grilho-Armitage

Leading hitters–KS: Mua Williams 3-3, 3 RBI’s, 2b; Mariah Antoque 2-4, 1 RBI;

Kiani Soller 2-3, 3 RBI’s, HR. MPI: Tara Gojo 2-2, 2b.

Varsity II

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha 14, Damien 4, 5 inn.

W–Rylie Teramoto

Leading hitters–KS: Jade Kiyan 2-4, 4 RBI’s; Logan Oda-Bunag 2-4, 2 RBI’s, 3b; Auli’i Chong 2-3; Kekua Resurrection 2-2, 1 RBI, 2b. DAM: T. Tuifua 1-3, 2 RBI’s, 2b.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll

TP Rec. Prev.

1. Long Beach St. (23) 460 18-1 2

2. Hawaii 430 17-3 1

3. UCLA 412 16-4 3

4. UC Irvine 387 15-6 5

5. Grand Canyon 381 18-2 4

6. Stanford 338 9-9 6

7. BYU 327 11-7 7

8. Pepperdine 283 16-5 9

9. Penn State 250 15-6 10

10. Ohio State 244 15-7 8

11. Loyola Chicago 231 14-8 12

12. Ball State 222 16-7 13

13. Southern Calif. 209 11-10 11

14. Lewis 153 12-11 14

15. Princeton 132 9-9 15

16. UC San Diego 110 11-10 18

17. George Mason 79 11-7 17

18-T. CSUN 63 9-10 16

18-T. McKendree 63 13-7 20

20. UC Santa Barbara 28 7-14 19

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Purdue Fort Wayne 21; Daemen 5; Harvard 5.

OIA

Monday

Boys varsity

At Aiea

Mililani def. Aiea 25-23, 25-13, 25-15.

At Leilehua

Waialua def. Leilehua 20-25, 27-26, 25-21, 25-18.

Boys junior varsity

At Aiea

Mililani def. Aiea 21-15, 21-18.

at Leilehua

Leilehua def. Waialua 21-13, 21-14.

ILH

Monday

Boys junior varsity

At ‘Iolani

Mid- Pacific def `Iolani Red 16-25, 26-24, 25-23.

Punahou Blue def `Iolani Black 25-13,

25-22.

Boys varsity III

At Hawaiian Mission

Hawaii Mission def. Assets 13-25, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24.

GOLF

COLLEGE WOMEN

Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational

Monday

At Ocean Course Hokuala, Kauai

Round 2; par 72

Team Results

1. Arizona St. 280-266–546

2. North Carolina 282-278–560

3. Washington 285-277–562

4. Sacramento St. 281-292–573

5. Fresno St. 286-292–578

6. Rutgers 291-289–580

7. Texas State 289-295–584

8. New Mexico 299-289–588

T9. San Francisco 295-295–590

T9. Boise St. 296-294–590

Also

15. Hawaii 307-302–609

Individual results

1. Ashley Menne, Arizona St. 69-64–133

2. Camille Boyd, Wash. 67-67–134

T3. Patience Rhodes, ASU 68-69–137

T3. Beth Coulter, ASU 72-65–137

T3. Megan Streicher, N. Carolina 67-70–137

T7. Paula S.-Hanssen, ASU 71-68–139

T7. Madison Le, LBSU (individ.) 69-70–139

T9. Katelyn Lehugh, Fresno St. 71-70–141

T9. Sneha Sharan, Sacra. St. 71-70–141

University of Hawaii golfers

T46. Emikok Sverduk 75-74–149

T59. Jordyn Parr 77-74–151

T68. Wendy Song 76-77–153

85. Kellie Yamane 79-77–156

95. Monica Johnson 89-86–175

OIA

Monday

At Ted Makalena Golf Course

Round 1

Boys

1. Keola Silva, Kahuku 66

2. Dylan Sakasekawa, Moan 67

3. Brady Lee, Moan 69

4. Casey Johnson, Lei 70

5. Noah Bogush, Mil 71

6. Nate Choi, Moan 73

T7. Rhyder Remegio, PC 74

T7. Zaedis Yoshizawa, Kalani 74

T7. Kevin Na, Aiea 74

T7. Gunnar Lee, Moan 74

T7. Logan Agunat, Farr 74

Girls

1. Kate Nakaoka, Mil 65

T2. Kailee McKee, Kalani 69

T2. Kira Uno, Roos 69

4. Ava Cepeda, Kahuku 70

T5. Mia Hirashima, Moan 71

T5. Mia Nakaoka, Mil 71

7. Mia Cepeda, Kahuku 74

8. Lia Choi, Moan 75

T9. Kieran Florino, Mil 76

T9. Lynea Kelsey, Camp 76