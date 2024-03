Television and radio – March 19, 2024

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

TODAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: COLLEGE

Towson at Duke 1 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

Rays at Red Sox 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Reds at Angels 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Reds at Angels 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Diamondbacks at Cubs 3 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

BASEBALL: regular season

Dodgers vs. Padres Midnight Wednesday SSNLA NA/217 NA

Dodgers vs. Padres Midnight Wednesday ESPN NA/222 70

BASEBALL: ILH

Kamehameha vs. Punahou 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA

BASKETBALL: ncaa men’s tournament

First Four: Wagner vs. Howard 12:40 p.m. TRUTV 65/550 126

First Four: Colorado St. vs. Virginia 3:10 p.m. TRUTV 65/550 126

BASKETBALL: NBA

Nuggets at Timberwolves 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA

BASKETBALL: NIT

First Rd: No. 3 Providence vs. Boston College 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

First Rd: No. 4 Georgia vs. Xavier 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

First Rd: No. 2 Ohio St. vs. Cornell 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

First Rd: No. 4 Butler vs. Minnesota 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

First Rd: No. 3 Iowa vs. Kansas State 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

First Rd: No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. Richmond 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

First Rd: No. 2 Utah vs. UC Irvine 5 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

GOLF

MB Invitat. World Long Drive Championship 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Blackhawks at Kings 4 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Miami Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

WEDNESDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB SPRING TRAINING

Mets at Marlins 7 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Giants at Angels 10 a.m. MLB NA/208 95

Giants at Angels 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Angels at Royals 3 p.m. MLB NA/208 95

BASEBALL: regular season

Dodgers vs. Padres Midnight SSNLA NA/217 NA

Dodgers vs. Padres Midnight ESPN NA/222 70

BASKETBALL: NBA

Bucks at Celtics 1:30 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Grizzlies at Warriors 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70

Clippers at Trail Blazers 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

BASKETBALL: ncaa men’s tournament

First Four: Grambling St. vs. Montana St. 12:40 p.m. TRUTV 65/550 126

First Four: Colorado vs. Boise St. 3:10 p.m. TRUTV 65/550 126

BASKETBALL: MEN’S NIT TOURNAMENT

First Rd: Saint Joseph’s at Seton Hall 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

First Rd: VCU at Villanova 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

First Rd: North Texas at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74

BASKETBALL: NCAA WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

First Four: Sacred Heart vs. Presbyterian 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

First Four: Columbia vs. Vanderbilt 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73

GOLF

DP World Tour Golf Porsche Singapore Classic 7 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

HOCKEY: NHL

Maple Leafs at Capitals 1:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

Wild at Kings 4 p.m. TNT 43/553 125

SOCCER: MEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

San Marino vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis 9:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*

SOFTBALL: COLLEGE

Sacramento State at California 12 p.m. PAC12 NA/232 252*

Texas at Florida State 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Miami Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

ATP/WTA Miami Open 5 a.m. BSSC 31/228 82*

RADIO

TODAY

TIME STATION

NCAAB Tourn. First Four: Wagner vs. Howard 12:30 p.m. 1420-AM

NCAAB Tourn. First Four: Virginia vs. Colorado St. 3:10 p.m. 1420-AM

MLB: Padres vs. Dodgers midnight 990-AM

WEDNESDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Padres vs. Dodgers midnight 990-AM

NCAAB Tourn. First Four: Grambling St. vs. Montana St. 12:30 p.m. 1420-AM

NCAAB Tourn. First Four: Colorado vs. Boise St. 3:10 p.m. 1420-AM