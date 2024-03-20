Letter: Extending aid to COFA citizens right thing to do

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent initiative urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to include Compacts of Free Association (COFA) citizens in wildfire aid programs, as outlined by Hawaii’s U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, is an example of exceptional global leadership.

Hirono’s advocacy for the provision of COFA citizens to access FEMA programs that were impacted by the Lahaina wildfire, like the Individuals and Households Program, is not only crucial for recovery, but provides an example to the Pacific community that the U.S. leads by example — illustrating care and compassion for vulnerable communities.

Many COFA citizens have served in the U.S. military and contributed to its service industry, yet they remain disconnected from federal assistance.

Extending aid to COFA citizens impacted by wildfires is a step toward fairness and equitable treatment in times of crisis. It’s progress toward rectifying past injustices and ensuring Hawaii’s at-risk residents receive the support they need.

James Faumuina

Kapolei

