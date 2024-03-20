Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Wahiawa ER in critical condition Today Updated 6:51 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Attention North Shore, Wahiawa, Mililani and Waipio residents: Those experiencing a medical emergency will need to go elsewhere than Wahiawa General Hospital, which has temporarily closed its emergency room, as well as its intensive care unit, in order to repair a malfunctioning ventilation and air conditioning system. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Attention North Shore, Wahiawa, Mililani and Waipio residents: Those experiencing a medical emergency will need to go elsewhere than Wahiawa General Hospital, which has temporarily closed its emergency room, as well as its intensive care unit, in order to repair a malfunctioning ventilation and air conditioning system. For now, the nearest hospital ERs for these residents are Pali Momi Medical Center in Aiea or Queen’s West in Ewa. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services has added another city ambulance and three American Medical Response ambulances to the pool to meet additional demand due to increased distances for patients. Previous Story Off the news: Funding for culture and arts in peril