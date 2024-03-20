Off the news: Wahiawa ER in critical condition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Attention North Shore, Wahiawa, Mililani and Waipio residents: Those experiencing a medical emergency will need to go elsewhere than Wahiawa General Hospital, which has temporarily closed its emergency room, as well as its intensive care unit, in order to repair a malfunctioning ventilation and air conditioning system.

For now, the nearest hospital ERs for these residents are Pali Momi Medical Center in Aiea or Queen’s West in Ewa. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services has added another city ambulance and three American Medical Response ambulances to the pool to meet additional demand due to increased distances for patients.