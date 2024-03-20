comscore 10 intersections are new focus for ticket camera bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

10 intersections are new focus for ticket camera bill

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER A red-light enforcement traffic camera operates at the intersection of Punchbowl Street and Vineyard Boulevard.

Pending legislation aimed at ticketing speeding Hawaii drivers using automated cameras took another sharp turn Tuesday, with proposed use redirected to 10 Honolulu intersections where cameras already cite red-light runners. Read more

