Coast Guard legal official under DUI investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Coast Guard legal official under DUI investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • COAST GUARD PHOTO Capt. Tamara Wallen during a hearing at on the fishing vessel Destination investigation at the Henry Jackson Federal Building in Seattle, Aug. 7, 2017.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s top legal officer in Hawaii is under investigation after being arrested last week for an alleged drunken driving incident. Read more

