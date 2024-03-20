Congress ‘failing’ survivors of disasters, says Sen. Schatz

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brian Schatz:
“Whether in Lahaina or in Burlington (Vt.), survivors are not getting the full support of the federal government. …” the U.S. senator said
-
GEORGE F. LEE / DEC. 9
“People on Maui and every other disaster-struck community are counting on us for support,” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz told the Senate on Tuesday. “And it can’t be that the federal government leaves them high and dry midway through the process of putting their lives back together because we couldn’t get some numbers to add up. That’s unacceptable, and we need to pass this funding now.” An inverted Hawaiian flag flies over the ruins of Lahaina homes along Honoapiillani Highway destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire.