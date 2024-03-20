comscore Lingle joins recreational-cannabis debate in rare public stance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lingle joins recreational-cannabis debate in rare public stance

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Linda Lingle testified Tuesday before the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce at the state Capitol. The former Hawaii governor says the negative impacts of legalizing recreational cannabis use for adults “would be extreme in Hawaii.”

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Gov. Linda Lingle and Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm chatted Tuesday before testifying against SB 3335, relating to cannabis, at the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce hearing at the state Capitol.

Former Gov. Linda Lingle testified for the first time before the state Legislature on Tuesday since leaving political office in 2010 and took a high-profile, political stance urging a House committee to kill the latest, perennial effort to legalize adult recreational cannabis use in Hawaii. Read more

