On the Move: Richard Vida and Alyson Hanson

Ballet Hawaii has named Richard Vida executive director. Vida’s 30 years of experience as an actor, teacher, producer and managing director include an Emmy Award-winning background in television, film and Broadway. His credits include the original production of “Les Miserables,” “42nd Street,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “The Stepford Wives,” “Little Manhattan” and Disney’s Geppetto story; as well as event creation for Abingdon Theatre Co., Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and the City of Hope Foundation.

Parents and Children Together has named Alyson Hanson human resources director. Hanson was previously director of human resources at Goodwill Hawaii; her experience also includes positions at Hawaii Pacific Health and Staffing Solutions of Hawaii.

