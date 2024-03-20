Hawaii News On the Move: Richard Vida and Alyson Hanson Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Alyson HansonRichard Vida Ballet Hawaii has named Richard Vida executive director. Vida’s 30 years of experience as an actor, teacher, producer and managing director include an Emmy Award-winning background in television, film and Broadway. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Ballet Hawaii has named Richard Vida executive director. Vida’s 30 years of experience as an actor, teacher, producer and managing director include an Emmy Award-winning background in television, film and Broadway. His credits include the original production of “Les Miserables,” “42nd Street,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “The Stepford Wives,” “Little Manhattan” and Disney’s Geppetto story; as well as event creation for Abingdon Theatre Co., Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and the City of Hope Foundation. Parents and Children Together has named Alyson Hanson human resources director. Hanson was previously director of human resources at Goodwill Hawaii; her experience also includes positions at Hawaii Pacific Health and Staffing Solutions of Hawaii. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Gov. Green in Japan to help boost tourism