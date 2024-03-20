comscore Red Hill board accuses Navy of backing off transparency vow | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red Hill board accuses Navy of backing off transparency vow

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative sat in front of empty chairs in January that were set up for federal officials during their monthly meeting at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. They were told in advance that no federal representatives would attend the planned meeting.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative sat in front of empty chairs in January that were set up for federal officials during their monthly meeting at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. They were told in advance that no federal representatives would attend the planned meeting.

As the military tries to highlight progress on efforts to close the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel facility, members of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative are accusing the federal government of walking back on its commitments to transparency ahead of a public meeting scheduled for Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Richard Vida and Alyson Hanson

Scroll Up