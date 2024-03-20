comscore Dave Reardon: Ex-‘Iolani star Low still has WSU on mind, and in his heart | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Ex-‘Iolani star Low still has WSU on mind, and in his heart

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2008 Derrick Low led Washington State with 18 points in its 61-41 victory over Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament second round on March 22, 2008, in Denver.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2008

    Derrick Low led Washington State with 18 points in its 61-41 victory over Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament second round on March 22, 2008, in Denver.

Derrick Low was a playground hoops legend before his three state championships at ‘Iolani. He was first-team All-State four years and named Player of the Year from 2002 to 2004. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha volleyball star Harryzen Soares is learning on the fly
Next Story
Television and radio – March 20, 2024

Scroll Up