UH women golfers finish last on Kauai

The Hawaii women’s golf team shot a second consecutive 302 and finished 15th and last Tuesday at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Ocean Course Hokuala on Kauai.

Arizona State won the tournament with a 42-under 822. North Carolina and Washington finished tied for second at 847. Hawaii finished at 911.

Arizona State’s Ashley Menne took medalist honors with a 14-under 202. Washington’s Camille Boyd was second at 203.

Hawaii’s top finisher was Emikok Sverduk, who tied for 47th at 222.

UH’s Wyllie claims weekly Big West honor

Hawaii sophomore Tara Wyllie on Tuesday was named Big West Field Athlete of the Week.

Wyllie, of Canberra, Australia, won the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 7.75 inches at the Hornet Invitational on Friday in Sacramento, Calif. It was the eighth-best mark in the country this season.

Wyllie won the MPSF indoor triple jump title at the end of February and claimed the Big West outdoor triple jump title as a freshman in 2023.