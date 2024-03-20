comscore UH women golfers finish last on Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH women golfers finish last on Kauai

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.

The Hawaii women’s golf team shot a second consecutive 302 and finished 15th and last Tuesday at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Ocean Course Hokuala on Kauai. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha volleyball star Harryzen Soares is learning on the fly
Next Story
Television and radio – March 20, 2024

Scroll Up