Updates on Hawaii athletes at mainland colleges

Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Extended his hitting streak to 11 with five hits in a series win at Texas, scoring four runs and raising his batting average to .308 from .105 when he started the streak. Read more

BASEBALL

>> Jacob Hinderleider (‘Iolani), Clemson: Came through with a home run in the 10th inning of an 8-6 win over No. 3 Duke, allowing the Tigers to win the series. The senior had three hits in the series with two walks and was hit by a pitch.

Clemson is 16-2 in games with him at first base, where he hasn’t made an error all season despite making 16 last year with Davidson.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Hit two home runs, his first multi-homer game of the season, and a single in a 13-1 win over Oregon. He had two hits in the last two games of the series, but the Ducks won both. The junior has 31 career home runs, tied with David Cooper for ninth on the program’s career list.

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Had four hits and drove in four runs in a 14-4 win over Cincinnati, the seventh time in the sophomore’s career he has collected four hits in a game. After stroking his 100th career hit in his 266th at-bat, he only had one hit in the final two games of the series, both losses.

The Jayhawks played Missouri at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday.

>> Nolan Souza (Punahou), Arkansas: The freshman enjoyed a breakout game in an 8-0 win over Missouri, blasting two home runs and banging out a single. He was 0-for-5 in the following two games of the series, but the designated hitter was still named the program’s freshman of the week. Sophomore Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin) collected three hits in the series and homered.

>> Kody Watanabe (‘Iolani), San Francisco: Had three hits, including a home run, in the first two games against Creighton to run his hitting streak to seven, but it ended in the rubber game. The junior, who transferred from Hawaii, leads the Dons with a .362 batting average.

>> Justice Yamashita (Maryknoll), St. Martin’s: Shut out Western Oregon for a 1-0 victory, striking out six batters. Yamashita has pitched 16 innings over three games without allowing an earned run to lower his ERA from 4.50 to 2.84. Hunter Sasaki (Leilehua) drove in the only run he needed with an infield single with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Collected his ninth double-double of the season (and 34th of his career) with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 73-66 loss to Auburn in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, passing Erick Dampier for sixth place on the program’s career rebounds list. The eighth-seeded Bulldogs will face ninth-seeded Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., at 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Caiyle Kaupu (Konawaena), UC Irvine: Got into both games in the Big West Tournament, playing three minutes and missing her only shot but picking up two rebounds. The senior’s leadership helped the program to its first Big West championship in 29 years. The 13th-seeded Anteaters will play fourth-seeded Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Portland.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Leia Chung (Leilehua), Boise State: Finished tied for 19th at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at the Ocean Course at Hokuala. She was on the cusp of a top-10 with a 69 in the second round but struggled to a 73 in the final round.

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for the fourth time after tying for 11th place at the Tulane Classic, her third time with a top-15 finish. The Rams won the tournament by a stroke over Cal Poly.

>> Myah McDonald (Mid-Pacific), New Mexico: Fired a 69 in the final round of the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at the Ocean Course at Hokuala to finish in a tie for 22nd, 14 shots off the lead. She broke par with a 71 in the first round and shot a 76 in the second round.

SOFTBALL

>> Manaia Fonoti (Sacred Hearts), Coppin State: Collected three hits and scored a run in an 8-4 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore but ran her hitting streak to 10. Fonoti had one hit in the first game of the doubleheader but stole her first three bases of the season, including a theft of home in the first inning of a 6-4 win.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona (Baldwin), Utah Tech: Found her groove in a three-game series against Abilene Christian, pounding out seven hits and drawing two walks. She scored five runs and stole four bases without being caught. The sophomore has struck out only five times in 76 at-bats this season and walked seven times. Her career totals are 15 strikeouts to 25 walks.

>> Maya Matsubara (Punahou), Colorado State: Had five hits and two walks, with four runs and three RBIs, in a doubleheader split with UNLV that ended the Rams’ 11-game winning streak.

>> Alesia Ranches (Campbell), Iowa State: Had three hits, including a triple, in a 9-4 win over Houston. She had two hits and three RBIs in the next two games, raising her on-base percentage to a career-high .430.

>> Savannah Simons (Kapaa), Monmouth: Was a perfect 3-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt in a 6-3 win over Hampton. The sophomore scored two runs and stole her first base of the season. The sophomore leads the team with a .345 batting average and an .844 OPS.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Josiah Del Prado (Kapolei), Corban: Qualified for the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships by winning the 400 meters at the Rich Allen Classic with a time of 50.28 seconds. The sophomore finished 10th in the 20o meters.

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Was a busy man at the Redlands Invitational, taking third place in the 200 meters with a time of 21.67 seconds for his best result. He was fourth in the 100 meters with a 10.8 clocking and ran the second leg of the 4×100 relay to help his team to third place with a time of 42.39 seconds.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Kysen Terukina (Kamehameha), Iowa State: Will represent Hawaii at 125 pounds in his third NCAA Championship beginning Thursday, meeting two-time All-American Patrick McKee of Minnesota in the first round. They have met only once, when McKee pinned Terukina and ended his season with a shoulder injury last year.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Audrey Dexter (‘Iolani), Cal State East Bay: The freshman unleashed a career-high three assists in an 18-9 loss to Pacific, then scored two goals in a 12-8 win over Cal State Monterey Bay. She has started every game of her young career for the Pioneers.

>> Jacsen Donohue (Baldwin), Cal Lutheran: Had her third hat trick of the year with an assist in a 20-9 win over Caltech three days after she had a goal and career-high five assists in a 14-8 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. She leads the Lancers in assists with 20.

>> Kyra Kahahawai (Kamehameha), Cal Baptist: Scored a goal in each of her three matches last week and added two assists. She has scored in 15 of her team’s 20 contests, leads in assists and is second in steals.