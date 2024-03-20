comscore Updates on Hawaii athletes at mainland colleges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Updates on Hawaii athletes at mainland colleges

  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Extended his hitting streak to 11 with five hits in a series win at Texas, scoring four runs and raising his batting average to .308 from .105 when he started the streak. Read more

Previous Story
Kamehameha volleyball star Harryzen Soares is learning on the fly
Next Story
Television and radio – March 20, 2024

Scroll Up