Tanner Chun’s day on the mound began with eight consecutive balls.

There was a wild pitch wedged in there, too. It wasn’t the smoothest start, but the senior finished with eight strikeouts, scattering four hits over five innings, permitting just two runs as No. 2-ranked Saint Louis stifled ‘Iolani 9-5 on an overcast Tuesday afternoon.

Chun threw mostly fastballs, with the occasional slider or changeup.

“I’m an outfielder,” Chun said after posting his second win in ILH play. “I enjoy pitching. I have more confidence in myself, working on things in the offseason, trying to get better. ‘Iolani is a great team. They battled. They competed. They gave a good fight. Hat’s off to them.”

The Crusaders improved to 3-0 in ILH play.

“He stayed under his legs and came out there, threw his pitches. He did well for us today,” Crusaders coach Benny Agbayani said. That’s what we look for in all our pitchers. Just the consistency and keep us in the game.”

Chun’s fastball was almost unhittable once he found the strike zone. He whiffed two batters in the first inning, two more in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth before yielding to Aycen Fernandez. All it took was a quick chat with pitching coach Cody Paiva after those first eight pitches.

“My coaches were telling me to stay in my legs, drive down in the ground, not try to overpower things with my arm,” Chun said. “I’ve got to use my whole body. Keep the same motion, not try to do too much.”

Fifth-ranked ‘Iolani dropped to 2-1.

“We got our butts kicked,” Raiders coach Kurt Miyahira said. “Tanner did a great job. Really good player, really good team. We’ll answer the bell on Thursday. It’s a long year, just keep working hard every day.”

‘Iolani plays Pac-Five on Thursday and Mid-Pacific on Saturday. Saint Louis meets Punahou on Thursday and Pac-Five on Saturday.

At ‘Iolani, the visiting Crusaders scratched out a run in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Sean Yamaguchi walked, advanced to third base on Kaili Kane’s single, and came home on a wild pitch by ‘Iolani starting pitcher Landen Kaneshiro.

The Raiders threatened in the bottom of the first when Judah Ota and Mana Lau Kong walked. Chun then got Cole Yonamine and Cole Ide swinging on fastballs for strikeouts. Treyden Chong Kee then grounded to third, ending the inning.

Saint Louis tacked on three runs in the top of the second frame for a 4-0 lead.

Kolby Gushiken led off with a single and stole second base. He advanced to third base on a wild pitch, and after Chase Sutherland walked and Jadon Murakami was hit by a pitch, Gushiken scored on Mana Heffernan’s fielder’s choice grounder.

With two outs, Chun doubled to left center, scoring Heffernan. After Chun stole third base, another wild pitch allowed him to score for a 3-0 Crusaders lead.

In the top of the third inning, Yamaguchi led off with a single and Kane walked. Facing new pitcher Ethan Akagi, Laakea Correa reached base on a bunt single to load the bases. Kolby Gushiken then singled to left field, plating Yamaguchi. Chase Sutherland then grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, scoring Kane from third base for a 6-0 edge.

Saint Louis added three insurance runs in the top of the fourth for a 9-0 lead.

Heffernan, Chun and Kahanu Martinez walked to load the bases with no outs. Brennan Kim replaced Akagi and walked Yamaguchi, forcing in Heffernan from third base.

Kane then singled to left, scoring Chun and Martinez for a nine-run Crusaders lead.

The home team finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. With Yonamine (walk) and Chong Kee (hit by pitch) on base with two outs, Isaac Ahokovi ripped a triple to right, scoring both runners.

Chun completed his stint by striking out Oniate.

In the sixth, Ota reached base on an infield single against Fernandez. Ota stole second base and came home on Lau Kong’s ground single to left.

The Raiders scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh against Naluwai Macloves-Rose. Ide and Chong Kee singled, and Ahokovi was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Makana Oniate’s single scored Ide and Chong Kee, cutting the lead to four runs. Macloves-Rose then retired Oni Dawson on a fly ball and Nalu Kane on a line out to third base.

Kane, Saint Louis’ designated hitter, gets plenty of motivation from his coach.

“He’s kind of an inspiration since he’s been through the process. I want to be similar to him in making it to the big leagues,” Kane said. “I’ve watched him on YouTube. He waits for his pitch and doesn’t miss.”

At ‘Iolani

Saint Louis (3-0) 132 300 0 — 9 6 2

‘Iolani (2-1) 000 021 2 — 5 7 1

Tanner Chun, Aycen Fernandez (6), Naluwai Macloves-Rose (7) and Chase Sutherland. Landen Kaneshiro, Ethan Akagi (3), Brennan Kim (4), Mark Kajioka (5), Zachary Ching (7) and Cole Yonamine. W—Chun. L—Kaneshiro.