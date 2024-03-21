comscore Letter: Good to see good works from those doing well | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Good to see good works from those doing well

Lately, we’ve been inundated with doom and gloom stories in Hawaii and the world, so it was refreshing to read the front-page article about Marc and Lynne Benioff’s impactful donation to hospitals here (“Landmark donation,” Star-Advertiser, March 5). Read more

