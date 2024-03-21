Letter: Good to see good works from those doing well

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lately, we’ve been inundated with doom and gloom stories in Hawaii and the world, so it was refreshing to read the front-page article about Marc and Lynne Benioff’s impactful donation to hospitals here (“Landmark donation,” Star-Advertiser, March 5).

Although some may be questioning their intentions in purchasing large parcels of land and wondering what they’re up to, I think their actions in recent years — donating acres of land to a nonprofit for affordable housing, buying equipment for the fire department, helping educational programs, etc. — speak volumes. If the Benioffs have ulterior motives, they will face the wrath of the ancestors and the community.

In doing further research, I found that Marc Benioff’s higher intentions in serving people through his integrated philanthropy is admirable. Like a colleague of his said, “Mr. Benioff’s philosophy and practices offers a vision that elevates the wealth creation function of businesses to a higher level of service to those in need while serving customers.” We need more people like the Benioffs to “do good” while “doing well.”

J. Kanani Kihara

Kaneohe

