Letter: Support bill to crack down on bird fighting

On March 14, the state Senate Judiciary Committee passed House Bill 1980, House Draft 1 with amendments. This bill increases penalties for fighting of birds. With many testimonies opposing this bill, Sens. Karl Rhoads, Mike Gabbard, Brandon Elefante and Joy San Buenaventura had the courage to vote to pass this bill.

While fighting of birds is a part of the culture of a segment of Hawaii’s population, Hawaii has a culture, too, whereby health and safety are of paramount importance. Sadly, it took two people dying violently at a bird fighting event for this bill to get this far.

It’s my understanding that police and prosecutors collaborated on this bill. I hope all state senators and representatives will have the courage to support this bill, which would be supporting the people in law enforcement who dedicate their lives to our safety.

Jennifer Chiwa

Makiki

