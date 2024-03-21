Off the news: Closure of eateries adds to pandemic toll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With its kitschy but entertaining East Coast Italian theme, Ward Villages restaurant Buca di Beppo made its mark on Honolulu over 20-plus years in business as a family-friendly, boisterous eatery well-suited for birthday celebrations or a bite before a movie. It will be missed after closing on May 10.

On Maui, Home Maid Bakery — known for its crispy manju, mochi, malasadas and breads sold wholesale and retail — also will be missed after it closes at month’s end, after an enviable 60 years as a family business. It’s ceasing operations following the death of owner Jeremy Kozuki, whose parents started the bakery in the 1960s.