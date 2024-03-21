comscore Off the news: Closure of eateries adds to pandemic toll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Closure of eateries adds to pandemic toll

  • Today
  • Updated 6:50 p.m.

With its kitschy but entertaining East Coast Italian theme, Ward Villages restaurant Buca di Beppo made its mark on Honolulu over 20-plus years in business as a family-friendly, boisterous eatery well-suited for birthday celebrations or a bite before a movie. Read more

Editorial: It’s U.S. duty to aid citizens of COFA

