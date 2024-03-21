comscore Editorial: Keep jaywalking law on the books | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Keep jaywalking law on the books

  • Today
  • Updated 5:44 p.m.

Speed humps, stop-light installations, road signs, heightened policing, public outreach programs — all tools in the state’s traffic safety tackle box. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Billionaire’s gifts benefit local nonprofits

Scroll Up