Grand jury indicts man in fatal Aiea shooting
Hawaii News

Grand jury indicts man in fatal Aiea shooting

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

An Oahu grand jury Wednesday indicted 33- year-old Leroy Charles Kelii Rodrigues, who allegedly fatally shot a 21- year-old Waianae man, who went to his Aiea home on March 13 with three other men. Read more

