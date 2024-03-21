comscore Kokua Line: How does whale count avoid duplicates? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How does whale count avoid duplicates?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Question: I read an article about the whale count last month. How do they know the number is of individual whales and not whales being counted more than once? Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: How do I report Section 8 fraud?

Scroll Up