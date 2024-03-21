Hawaii News On the Move: AFCEA Hawaii Chapter Today Updated 12:28 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Michael Gonzalez Cheyenne HasseDon CloudRichard PalmieriBrandon Lester AFCEA Hawaii Chapter has elected its board of directors effective April 1. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. AFCEA Hawaii Chapter has elected its board of directors effective April 1: >> Officers are Richard Palmieri, president; Don Cloud, executive vice president; Michael Gonzalez, treasurer; Cheyenne Hasse, secretary; and Brandon Lester, past president. >> Board members include Jeff Bloom, Vincent DiRienzo, Neal Faradineh, Michael Gresens, Allison Hardin, ReShonda McKee, Larry Osborn, Victor Perez, Gordon Powers and John Schimmelman. >> Board advisors include Yolande Fong, Cory Lindo, Jack Murphy, Linda Newton, Cynthia Pacheco, Ed Ryglewicz and Matthew Sweeney. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Red Hill board accuses Navy of backing off transparency vow Next Story Plea deal reached in murder of Hawaii Loa Ridge lawyer