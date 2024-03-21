comscore Plea deal reached in murder of Hawaii Loa Ridge lawyer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Plea deal reached in murder of Hawaii Loa Ridge lawyer

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
    Juan Baron

A 25-year-old Colombian man negotiated a plea deal that will help him avoid life in prison with no parole when he is sentenced July 3 for the 2022 strangulation death of a 73-year-old lawyer at his Hawaii Loa Ridge home. Read more

