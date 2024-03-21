Hawaii Beat | Sports UH’s Wedderburn claims water polo honor By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii utility player Jordan Wedderburn was named the Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii utility player Jordan Wedderburn was named the Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday. Wedderburn, a junior from Johannesburg, recorded her third hat trick of the season in the Rainbow Wahine’s 9-8 victory over No. 5 USC on Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatics Complex. It was Hawaii’s first home win over USC in 21 meetings. The Rainbow Wahine snapped a 27-game losing streak against the Trojans on Feb. 4 at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, Calif. Hawaii (13-3) moved up one spot to No. 3 in the Collegiate Water Polo Association Women’s Varsity Top 25 released Wednesday. UH’s Knezkova wins weekly tennis award Hawaii’s Nelly Knezkova was named the Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday. Knezkova, a freshman from Prague, beat Illinois State’s Lana Caculovic 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, then defeated Pacific’s Klara Kosan 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1. Knezkova and partner Sheena Masuda split a pair of matches at No. 2 doubles. UH Hilo’s Kuali‘i is PacWest golfer of week Hawaii Hilo’s Tia Kuali‘i was named the PacWest Women’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. Kuali‘i, a Waiakea graduate, carded a 9-over 153 to finish second at the Augustana Spring Fling in Palm Desert, Calif. Hawaii Hilo was named the PacWest Women’s Golf Team of the Week after finishing second in the nine-team event at Desert Willow Golf Course. The Vulcans shot a 55-over 631, four strokes behind host Augustana (S.D.). Previous Story Chun steady after shaky start in Saint Louis win Next Story Television and radio – March 21, 2024