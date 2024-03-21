UH’s Wedderburn claims water polo honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii utility player Jordan Wedderburn was named the Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday. Read more

Hawaii utility player Jordan Wedderburn was named the Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Wedderburn, a junior from Johannesburg, recorded her third hat trick of the season in the Rainbow Wahine’s 9-8 victory over No. 5 USC on Saturday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatics Complex.

It was Hawaii’s first home win over USC in 21 meetings.

The Rainbow Wahine snapped a 27-game losing streak against the Trojans on Feb. 4 at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla, Calif.

Hawaii (13-3) moved up one spot to No. 3 in the Collegiate Water Polo Association Women’s Varsity Top 25 released Wednesday.

UH’s Knezkova wins weekly tennis award

Hawaii’s Nelly Knezkova was named the Big West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Knezkova, a freshman from Prague, beat Illinois State’s Lana Caculovic 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, then defeated Pacific’s Klara Kosan 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1.

Knezkova and partner Sheena Masuda split a pair of matches at No. 2 doubles.

UH Hilo’s Kuali‘i is PacWest golfer of week

Hawaii Hilo’s Tia Kuali‘i was named the PacWest Women’s Golfer of the Week on Wednesday.

Kuali‘i, a Waiakea graduate, carded a 9-over 153 to finish second at the Augustana Spring Fling in Palm Desert, Calif.

Hawaii Hilo was named the PacWest Women’s Golf Team of the Week after finishing second in the nine-team event at Desert Willow Golf Course. The Vulcans shot a 55-over 631, four strokes behind host Augustana (S.D.).