comscore UH’s Wedderburn claims water polo honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Wedderburn claims water polo honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Hawaii utility player Jordan Wedderburn was named the Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Chun steady after shaky start in Saint Louis win
Next Story
Television and radio – March 21, 2024

Scroll Up