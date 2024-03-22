Column: World Water Day reminds to conserve

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ola i ka wai. Water is life. In ancient Hawaii, water was revered as a life-sustaining force. Rules made sure everyone had equitable access to clean water, regardless of their social status.

Today, we know many in the world do not have access to clean water. The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports that half the world’s population experiences water scarcity for at least a part of the year. According to the 2024 United Nations World Water Development Report, 2.2 billion people do not have access to clean, safe drinking water and about 3.6 billion people — 46% of the world’s population — lack adequate sanitation services.

Today, on March 22, we commemorate World Water Day, a United Nations global observance to draw attention to issues of water equity and the reality of water scarcity. This year’s theme, “Water for Peace,” reminds us of water’s potential to foster harmony and inspire cooperation and align values and priorities.

Water has the potential to unite us in implementing solutions to effectively manage this finite, precious resource for generations to come. Increased adoption of water-efficient appliances, better use of recycled nonpotable water and making conscious decisions to conserve water demonstrates our stewardship of this precious resource.

As climate change intensifies shifting weather conditions and threatens our water security, it is imperat- ive for everyone in the community to work on solutions together in peace. Fostering equitable water management systems addresses not only water scarcity but also the pressing need for adequate wastewater services. This takes collaboration from all.

Whether we live in the developing world or in developed countries, we must strive to ensure universal access to safe drinking water and effective wastewater treatment. This can help preempt or mitigate conflicts and safeguards public health and environmental integrity.

As the city’s recently released climate adaptation strategy, “Climate Ready O‘ahu,” points out, we must anticipate and prepare for the increased frequency and intensity of the effects of climate change. Without action, drought and rising temperatures will have an adverse impact on a sustainable water supply and sanitation infrastructure for future generations. The combination of unmanaged invasive plant species and severe weather conditions will also affect watersheds and their ability to replenish our water supply. And sea level rise will further affect our underground pipelines and other infrastructure.

Together, we must focus on mitigating these impacts and ensure there is a safe water supply for future generations. Public health, food security, energy security, cultural and historical preservation, and our overall economic well-being ultimately are all linked to a functioning, equitable and integrated water resources management system. World Water Day is a poignant reminder of our interconnectedness with water. It is an opportunity to create a sustainable future rooted in the principles of “ola i ka wai” and that honors the wisdom and values of our ancestors.

Let’s make World Water Day a day of conservation and peace, a day to renew our commitment to work together with a shared vision of a sustainable water system — including drinking water and wastewater —now and for future generations.

For more: Learn how to conserve water and support sustainable water management at boardofwatersupply.com, resilientoahu.org and honolulu.gov/env.

Ernie Lau is manager of the Board of Water Supply; Roger Babcock is director of the city Department of Environmental Services; Matthew Gonser is executive directorof the Mayor’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency.