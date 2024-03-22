comscore Column: World Water Day reminds to conserve | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: World Water Day reminds to conserve

  • By Ernie Lau, Roger Babcock and Matthew Gonser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:13 p.m.

Ola i ka wai. Water is life. In ancient Hawaii, water was revered as a life-sustaining force. Rules made sure everyone had equitable access to clean water, regardless of their social status. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Keep jaywalking law on the books

Scroll Up