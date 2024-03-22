Letter: Legalize jaywalking and chaos will surely follow

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Daredevils and deranged pedestrians already cross our streets in spite of oncoming traffic. Read more

Daredevils and deranged pedestrians already cross our streets in spite of oncoming traffic. In hot pursuit of more chaos, Senate Bill 2630 proposes to legalize jaywalking any time some random daredevil deems it safe to chance it.

Maybe this portends an upcoming era of discretion when, based on our own omniscient judgment while driving, drivers can also legally run red lights.

Bruse Eckmann

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter