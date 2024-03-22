Letter: Short-term rental rules are violation of rights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am offended that once again big government is trying to dictate what I can and cannot do. Read more

I am offended that once again big government is trying to dictate what I can and cannot do.

It is my right to choose whom I want to rent my apartment to, whether it be a long- or short-term occupancy, with no length of stay stipulations. I am a legal vacation rental owner in an area historically designated as a hotel. The collusion between the visitor industry and Hawaii state government, in their attempt to place a chokehold on me, sucks.

Kenneth Bailey

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter