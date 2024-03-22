Editorial | Off the News Off the news: HPD investigates officer-involved death Today Updated 6:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s important that the Honolulu Police Department has opened an investigation into the death of a man, 77, who apparently suffered injuries during a Dec. 28 police arrest at Ala Moana Center for alleged moped theft. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s important that the Honolulu Police Department has opened an investigation into the death of a man, 77, who apparently suffered injuries during a Dec. 28 police arrest at Ala Moana Center for alleged moped theft. He was found dead in his home on Jan. 10, a week-plus after saying he “had been assaulted by police officers” and was taken to a hospital, where he was found to have multiple fractures of his ribs and face. The two undercover officers involved in the Dec. 28 arrest are on restricted duty while HPD’s manslaughter investigation proceeds. Public disclosure of the results, expected in several months, will be anxiously awaited. Previous Story Editorial: Keep jaywalking law on the books