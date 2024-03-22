Hawaii special arts fund is saved

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A bill that nearly eliminated funding for the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts potentially could have shuttered the Capitol Modern, formerly known as HiSAM, the state art museum, and drastically cut its programs.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
“Bear and Cubs,” by Benjamino Bufano, is an example of art funded by the Art in Public Places special fund, which would have been cut.