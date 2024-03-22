comscore Honolulu Council alarmed over state’s urban density bills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Council alarmed over state’s urban density bills

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“I now appreciate your efforts to possibly stop the state Legislature from making all monster homes legal.”</strong> <strong>Lisa Marten</strong> <em>State representative, District 51, which encompasses Waimanalo and Kailua</em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “I now appreciate your efforts to possibly stop the state Legislature from making all monster homes legal.”

    Lisa Marten

    State representative, District 51, which encompasses Waimanalo and Kailua

Two state Legislature bills are ringing alarms for those on the Honolulu City Council. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Maui Ocean Center

Scroll Up