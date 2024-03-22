On the Move: Maui Ocean Center

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui Ocean Center has announced the following appointments:

>> Tiara Fernandez as its new director of education. Fernandez began her career at Maui Ocean Center nearly 10 years ago. She completed her internship in the summer of 2014 while studying marine biology at Hawaii Pacific University. She then became a marine naturalist, then head naturalist and now education director.

>> Sara Peyton has been appointed as head naturalist, taking over for Fernandez. Peyton has been a marine naturalist for the past two years.

