Hawaii News On the Move: Maui Ocean Center Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Tiara Fernandez Sara Peyton Maui Ocean Center has announced the following appointments. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Maui Ocean Center has announced the following appointments: >> Tiara Fernandez as its new director of education. Fernandez began her career at Maui Ocean Center nearly 10 years ago. She completed her internship in the summer of 2014 while studying marine biology at Hawaii Pacific University. She then became a marine naturalist, then head naturalist and now education director. >> Sara Peyton has been appointed as head naturalist, taking over for Fernandez. Peyton has been a marine naturalist for the past two years. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Kaneshiro, Mitsunaga federal bribery trial begins