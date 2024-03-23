Editorial | Letters Letter: Bill for public campaign funding dies quiet death Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 17 Rep. Scott Saiki Our legislators said they supported the bill to publicly finance Hawaii elections. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Our legislators said they supported the bill to publicly finance Hawaii elections. But as I predicted, the bill died in committee. Who supported the bill? Who killed it? We’ll never know. Rep. Scott Saiki, you were elected to do what the people want, and this is what we want. Shame on you. Shari Sprague Manoa Valley EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: World Water Day reminds to conserve