Letter: Bill for public campaign funding dies quiet death

Our legislators said they supported the bill to publicly finance Hawaii elections. But as I predicted, the bill died in committee. Who supported the bill? Who killed it? We’ll never know.

Rep. Scott Saiki, you were elected to do what the people want, and this is what we want. Shame on you.

Shari Sprague

Manoa Valley

