Letter: Hamas started the war in Gaza, they can end it

There is an easy end to the war in Gaza. The Palestinian-elected Hamas militant group just needs to surrender and release all the hostages. They started this war and they can easily end it. Instead, they are taking any international aid they are receiving and selling it on the black market to increase their war chest. They are using their own people as human shields, killing them in the process. And you blame Israel for this?

Marie Manning

Kailua

