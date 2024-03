Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Alexei Navalny’s mother was told that her son died by “sudden death syndrome.” Read more

Is it merely a coincidence that Putin’s political opponents and detractors also seem to die from “sudden flying syndrome,” “sudden aircraft failure syndrome,” “sudden bullet hole syndrome,” “sudden poison underpants syndrome,” and “sudden don’t eat that soup or drink that tea syndrome”?

Robert Griffon

Makiki

