Advocates rally for increased child care support

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM State Rep. Lisa Marten (D, Kailua-Lanikai- Waimanalo), co-convener of the Keiki Caucus, said during a news conference that child care concerns are a top priority for her this session.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network Speaks! and the Hawai‘i Early Childhood Advocacy Alliance held a public rally Friday at the state Capitol. Above, educators, lawmakers and community members gathered to voice their support of legislation advocating early child care and education.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A group marched around the building following Friday’s rally at the state Capitol.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Huey, front left, and Pearl posed with a few superheroes.

Dozens of community members — including mothers, educators and legislators — gathered Friday at the state Capitol to advocate for early childhood care and education. Read more

