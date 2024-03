Scoreboard – March 23, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: San Diego State vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou vs. Damien, 10 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Farrington at Castle; Kalani at Kaiser; Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Kapolei; Kahuku at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at McKinley.

Games start at 11 a.m.

JUDO

OIA: East at Kalani and West at Nanakuli, starting at 10:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Big West: doubleheader, Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at

Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific vs. ‘Iolani, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 10 a.m. Varsity II, Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha-White, noon; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha-Blue, 2 p.m.; Damien vs. Pac-Five, 5 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA East: Kaiser at Kaimuki, 10 a.m.; Kalani vs. Roosevelt, 7 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West: Mililani vs. Waianae at Central Oahu Regional Park; Kapolei at Nanakuli.

Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Aiea; Waialua vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; Radford vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

OIA East: Kahuku at Kaiser; Farrington at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kalani; Moanalua at McKinley; Castle at Kailua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Leilehua; Campbell at Pearl City; Radford at Kapolei; Waialua vs. Waianae at Boat Harbor courts; Aiea at Mililani. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: Ruby Tuesday Invitational, field events at 1 p.m.; running events at 3 p.m. at Moanalua.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

OIA girls: Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, 10 a.m.; Mililani vs. Kailua, 11:05 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kahuku, 12:10 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 1:15 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu), 2:20 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: San Diego State vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASEBALL

OIA WEST

Campbell 7, Waipahu 5

W—Slade Sarono.

Leading Hitters—Camp: Kayne Carlos 2 runs, RBI; Lanzon Nagum 2-4, run, RBI; Hunter Lindsey 2-4, run, 3 RBI, HR; Sarono 2-4, run, RBI; Tainoa Lave 2-3, run. Waip: Luke Handa 2 runs.

Aiea 9, Leilehua 0

W—Brennan Panis.

Leading Hitters—Aiea: Panis 3-3, run; Bostan Ujimori 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Zion Ishikawa 2

RBI. Leil: Koen Barton 2-3.

PACWEST

Point Loma 7, Hawaii Pacific 3

Point Loma 6, Hawaii Pacific 3

Biola 12, Chaminade 3

Chaminade 6, Biola 4

SOFTBALL

OIA EAST

Moanalua 10, Castle 2

W—Eva Kameoka. Leading Hitters—Moa: Kayla Mashino 2

runs, RBI; Hunter Jackson 3-3, 3 runs, RBI; Emily Tome 2 RBI; Malia Taga 2 runs, RBI; Ava Atagi run, 2 RBI. Cast: Alena Frost 3-4, run; Malia Tini 2-3, 2 RBI.

OIA WEST

Leilehua 8, Campbell 6

at Kaala Elementary field

W—Breeann Leong. Leading Hitters—Camp: Nanea Pantastico 2-4, 2 runs; Kayla Whaley 2 runs; Quinn Waiki 2-3, 2 runs 2 RBI; Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano 3-4, RBI; Joy Freitas 2 RBI. Leil: Leong 2 runs; Shaz Ancheta 2-4, 2 RBI; Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues 2-3, run, 2 RBI.

OIA DIVISION II

Kailua 22, McKinley 12

W—Kailee Kalama.

Leading Hitters—McK: Brandie Pahia Obra 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Alexandra Maae 2 runs; Natalia Nieves 2 runs, RBI; Michel Libokmeto 2 runs, RBI; Kailey Riverio run,3 RBI; Michaelyn Kapana 2 RBI. Kail: Myah Galdeira 2 runs, RBI; Mahealani Alayon 2 runs, RBI; Emma Kapule 2-3, 3 runs, 8 RBI, 2 HR; Scottie Santiago 2 runs, RBI; Kailee Kalama 3 runs; Linda Crawford 2 runs, 2 RBI; Amara Lewis 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jayda-Lynn Kekauoha 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Maliatoa Taualii 2 runs, 3 RBI.