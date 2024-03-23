No. 18 Cal State Northridge upsets No. 2 Hawaii

Jalen Phillips led three Cal State Northridge players in double figures with 17 kills and the 18th-ranked Matadors shocked No. 2 Hawaii 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 25-21 tonight for their first Big West Conference victory of the season.

Griffin Walters added 15 kills and Kyle Hobus had 11 for CSUN (10-11, 1-3), which ended a nine-game losing streak to the Rainbow Warriors.

Freshman Louis Sakanoko had a match-high 19 kills and nine digs to lead Hawaii (18-4, 1-3), which had won its last 14 matches at home this season.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,716 watched the Rainbow Warriors struggle offensively, and even turn to senior setter Kevin Kauling trailing 18-11 in the second set.

Freshman Tread Rosenthal returned to play every point of the final two sets and finished with 41 assists, five digs and four blocks.

Hawaii was outhit .387 to .240.

UH trailed two sets to none in the match and brought in junior Keoni Thiim to play outside for Chaz Galloway.

Galloway returned to the match with UH trailing 19-14 in the fourth set and Hawaii promptly rattled off two quick points to force a CSUN timeout.

UH got to 20-19 on a Rosenthal ace but two Sakanoko errors forced a UH timeout at 22-19.

The teams traded service errors on the next three points before a Phillips kill made it match point at 24-21. Walters then ended it after a UH timeout with his a kill.

CSUN had won only three sets in its nine previous losses to UH.

Hawaii will play its final two home matches of the regular season next Friday and Saturday against UC Santa Barbara.