Letter: Enough with the City Council salary hikes

Enough is enough! The Honolulu mayor and the City Council have gone far enough. They created the Salary Commission that grants them these unacceptable and unearned salaries.

They appoint the members of the Salary Commission and then they get their increases in compensation. How is that fair and impartial? Did they forget that they are elected officials, representing the people of Honolulu and spending our taxpayer monies?

It sure appears they have insight regarding the economy and are setting themselves up while we all sink into debt and despair!

Jim Nelson

Kaneohe

