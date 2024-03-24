Letter: Learn about pro-life pregnancy centers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How appropriate that Vice President Kamala Harris visits an abortion facility. Did she also visit nearby Veterans Affairs hospitals where health care for veterans has been stolen by Joe Biden’s mandate that they now provide abortions? The administration is so rabid about supporting abortion that when three states requested an increase in Title X funds for pre-natal and post-natal care for women and babies, they were denied.

Did she visit a pro-life pregnancy center where women are given medically accurate information about abortion and resources available if they choose to carry to term? They offer continuing counseling of both women and men, provision of free clothing and baby needs, both before and after birth, and, if necessary, shelter in residences where they can live after their families desert them. And, unlike abortion clinics, they offer post-abortion counseling because abortion does leave scars on women’s physical and mental health.

Carol White

Makiki

